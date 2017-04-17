Here's 'Pipey,' a Chrome add-on from HBO's 'Silicon Valley' that cracks jokes while you browse

If you need an online guide to help make the worst possible decisions online, HBO and creative technology company +rehabstudio have come to the rescue.

Meet Pipey, a Google Chrome extension that gives you unhelpful advice as you surf the web. The pop up guide shows up on websites and offers ironic commentary.

For example, while visiting LinkedIn, Pipey said: "LinkedIn.com – Oh cool, LinkedIn! Would you be willing to endorse me for something? Anything? I'm desperate."

A visit to Facebook prompted: "Great post! How long before one of your weird aunts comments on it?"

If you're on Twitter, Pipey may suggest: "Let's find a Twitter bot and get in a fight!"