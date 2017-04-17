These are the 2 fastest ways to get promoted

If you consider your job an opportunity to go above and beyond, she says, then "you're not just going to do what's asked of you and what's expected of you. You're going to expand your job to help the company [and] help your team."

That might mean finding more efficient workflows to help your team get more done, spearheading a new project or technology, or becoming known as a subject matter expert who generously helps others get up to speed.

One caveat: "Don't mix up over-delivering with being wildly ambitious," Welch says. "That sort of stinks, and no one likes it."

Instead, do your best work with the group's well-being in mind. "Over-delivering is about making the team better, not just you," she says.

2. Don't use up your boss's political capital

"The second fastest way to get a promotion is more subtle," says Welch. "And it's this: Don't use up your boss's political capital."

Your boss has influence in the company and can sway others based on the trust and goodwill they've established. It's an invisible currency that, like most other resources, is finite.

And you don't want to be the one who depletes it.

"Don't let your boss spend time defending you, explaining for you, or covering for you," she says.