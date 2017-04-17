Futures point to a lower open on Wall Street amid North Korea tensions

Wall Street is expected to open lower after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over.

Pence made the comments on the border between North and South Korea a day after North Korea's failed missile test. The Trump administration is working with China and its allies on a response to North Korea's missile program.

On Thursday, stocks extended losses after the U.S. dropped "the mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 0.67 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.68 percent and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.53 percent.

Wall Street was closed on Easter Friday but the government released economic data, which showed retail sales fell for the second straight month and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year.

On the data front on Monday, the Empire state survey is released at 8:30 am ET and the NAHB survey is out at 10:00 am ET.

Among the companies releasing their earnings, M&T Bank is scheduled to release its report card before the opening bell. After the close of markets, Netflix and United Continental are due to release their results.

While Europe is closed for Easter Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.75 percent despite China's economy expanding slightly faster than expectations, up 6.9 percent in the first three months of the year. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was little changed, up 0.1 percent.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.47 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.75 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.777 a barrel, down 0.77 percent.

--Reuters contributed to this report.

