President Donald Trump is not the only national figure weighing in on the special House election in a red Georgia district — the race has attracted more money and attention than the area ever has.

Trump jabbed at 30-year-old Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff in a Monday tweet, saying the "super liberal Democrat" wants to "protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes." The president's attack comes with Ossoff leading polls in an 18-candidate field as he tries to flip the traditionally Republican seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

The Georgia 6th District election, one of the first for Congress in the Trump era, has attracted more cash from around the country than the district has ever seen. Almost all of that money has gone toward helping — or directly opposing — Ossoff, a former congressional aide.