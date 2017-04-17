Goldman makes this beer importer one of its favorite stocks

Investors should buy Constellation Brands shares because the company's earnings next year will come in above current expectations, according to Goldman Sachs, which reiterated its buy rating and added the firm to its Americas conviction list.



"Concerns around the recent slowdown in beer sales seems overdone, in our view. We see a sizable runway for high-single-digit beer sales growth to be sustained," analyst Judy Hong wrote in a note to clients Monday. "Within our coverage, we now see STZ as possessing the best combination of growth and valuation."



Constellation Brands is a leading beer, wine and spirits company. The firm has the exclusive right to import popular beer brands such as Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and Pacifico into the U.S.