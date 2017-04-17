Here's the average tax refund people get in every US state

According to the IRS, in Fiscal Year 2016, the average individual income tax refund was about $3,050. Note that this does not include refunds in categories such as business income taxes, estate and trust income tax, gift tax and employment tax.

At the state level, average income tax refunds ranged from a low of $2,300 in Maine to a high of $3,130 in Texas. CNBC calculated those numbers by looking at the total number of refunds issued in every state and the total sum of refund dollars issued in every state.

Read on to see how your refund stacks up. And, if you're one of the millions expecting a tax refund this year, make sure you collect (uncollected refunds average $700) and consider using it to improve your financial situation, whether that means tackling debt, funding your retirement accounts or chipping away at your rent or mortgage.

ALABAMA



Average individual income tax refund: $2,790