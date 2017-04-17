VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's the average tax refund people get in every US state

APPLE IPHONE NYC
Bloomberg | Getty Images

According to the IRS, in Fiscal Year 2016, the average individual income tax refund was about $3,050. Note that this does not include refunds in categories such as business income taxes, estate and trust income tax, gift tax and employment tax.

At the state level, average income tax refunds ranged from a low of $2,300 in Maine to a high of $3,130 in Texas. CNBC calculated those numbers by looking at the total number of refunds issued in every state and the total sum of refund dollars issued in every state.

Read on to see how your refund stacks up. And, if you're one of the millions expecting a tax refund this year, make sure you collect (uncollected refunds average $700) and consider using it to improve your financial situation, whether that means tackling debt, funding your retirement accounts or chipping away at your rent or mortgage.

ALABAMA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,790

Mobile, Alabama
Kathy Hicks | Getty Images
Mobile, Alabama

ALASKA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,670

Anchorage, Alaska
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

ARIZONA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,620

Tucson, Arizona
Getty Images
Tucson, Arizona

ARKANSAS

Average individual income tax refund: $2,690

Hot Springs, Arkansas
Ionas Kaltenbach | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Hot Springs, Arkansas

CALIFORNIA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,810

San Francisco, California
Gavin Hellier | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

COLORADO

Average individual income tax refund: $2,560

Cripple Creek, Colorado
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
Cripple Creek, Colorado

CONNECTICUT

Average individual income tax refund: $2,960

Hartford, Connecticut.
Sean Pavone Photo | iStock | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut.

DELAWARE

Average individual income tax refund: $2,540

Wilmington, Delaware
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Average individual income tax refund: $2,900

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

FLORIDA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,880

Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.
Getty Images
Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.

GEORGIA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,790

Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.
Giorgio Fochesato | Getty Images
Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.

HAWAII

Average individual income tax refund: $2,590

Hawaii, Oahu, View of Waikiki beach, hotels, and diamond head with flowers in foreground
Getty Images

IDAHO

Average individual income tax refund: $2,430

Boise, Idaho
Anna Gorin | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

ILLINOIS

Average individual income tax refund: $2,820

People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.
George Rose | Getty Images
People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.

INDIANA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,570

Downtown Indianapolis
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Downtown Indianapolis

IOWA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,590

West Des Moines, Iowa
Source: Ryan Donnell | MONEY
West Des Moines, Iowa

KANSAS

Average individual income tax refund: $2,610

Wichita, Kansas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

KENTUCKY

Average individual income tax refund: $2,600

Louisville, Kentucky
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISIANA

Average individual income tax refund: $3,070

Shreveport, Louisiana
McFarlandPhoto | Getty Images
Shreveport, Louisiana

MAINE

Average individual income tax refund: $2,300

Portland, Maine
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Portland, Maine

MARYLAND

Average individual income tax refund: $2,770

Downtown Baltimore, Maryland
Greg Pease | Getty Images
Downtown Baltimore, Maryland

MASSACHUSETTS

Average individual income tax refund: $2,730

Boston, Massachusetts
Mare Magnum | Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts

MICHIGAN

Average individual income tax refund: $2,490

Detroit, Michigan
Joshua Lott | AFP | Getty Images
Detroit, Michigan

MINNESOTA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,430

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
John Elk | Getty Images
An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

MISSISSIPPI

Average individual income tax refund: $2,950

Jackson, Mississippi
Dosfotos | Design Pics | Getty Images
Jackson, Mississippi

MISSOURI

Average individual income tax refund: $2,550

St. Louis, Missouri
Joe Sohm | Visions of America | Photodisc | Getty Images
St. Louis, Missouri

MONTANA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,370

Helena, Montana
John Elk | Getty Images
Helena, Montana

NEBRASKA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,530

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lonely Planet
Lincoln, Nebraska

NEVADA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,760

A time exposure of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip is viewed from Caesars Palace on May 19, 2015.
George Rose | Getty Images
A time exposure of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip is viewed from Caesars Palace on May 19, 2015.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Average individual income tax refund: $2,530

Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Loop Images | UIG | Getty Images
Portsmouth, New Hampshire

NEW JERSEY

Average individual income tax refund: $2,940

Jersey City, New Jersey
Getty Images
Jersey City, New Jersey

NEW MEXICO

Average individual income tax refund: $2,620

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico

NEW YORK

Average individual income tax refund: $2,990

New York, New York
Jean-Pierre Lescourret | Lonely Planet | Getty Images
New York, New York

NORTH CAROLINA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,580

Charlotte, North Carolina
Skyhobo | Getty Images
Charlotte, North Carolina

NORTH DAKOTA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,900

Fargo, North Dakota
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Fargo, North Dakota

OHIO

Average individual income tax refund: $2,490

Columbus, Ohio
LarryKnupp | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

OKLAHOMA

Average individual income tax refund: $3,090

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

OREGON

Average individual income tax refund: $2,340

Beaverton, Oregon
Source: Town of Beaverton
Beaverton, Oregon

PENNSYLVANIA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,590

Philadelphia skyline
Getty Images
Philadelphia skyline

RHODE ISLAND

Average individual income tax refund: $2,550

Providence, Rhode Island
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island

SOUTH CAROLINA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,530

Charleston, South Carolina
Stephen Saks | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

SOUTH DAKOTA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,550

South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre

TENNESSEE

Average individual income tax refund: $2,690

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

TEXAS

Average individual income tax refund: $3,130

Kayaking in Austin, Texas.
David Kozlowski | Getty Images
Kayaking in Austin, Texas.

UTAH

Average individual income tax refund: $2,640

A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.
Mandicoleman.com | Getty Images
A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

VERMONT

Average individual income tax refund: $2,350

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
Burlington, Vermont

VIRGINIA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,700

Richmond, Virginia.
Jeff Auth | Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia.

WASHINGTON

Average individual income tax refund: $2,620

Belltown, Seattle neighborhood
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Belltown, Seattle neighborhood

WEST VIRGINIA

Average individual income tax refund: $2,590

West Virginia Capital Building.
Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
West Virginia Capital Building.

WISCONSIN

Average individual income tax refund: $2,350

Madison, Wisconsin
Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau
Madison, Wisconsin

WYOMING

Average individual income tax refund: $2,850

In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million
WitGorski | Getty Images
In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million

Don't miss: A single mom used her tax refund to pay her rent—for the entire year

Armando La Rosa directs people to the Liberty Tax Service office as the deadline to file taxes looms on April 15, 2016 in Miami, Florida. The Internal Revenue Service moved the deadline from April 15th to Monday the 18th due to the Emancipation Day holiday
How to get your taxes done for free   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...