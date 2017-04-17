Here's what happens if you don't pay your taxes

Taxes are due tomorrow, and if you don't file and pay your taxes, you could face some consequences.

Everyone's tax situation is different, but here are some of the things that might happen if you don't submit your 2016 tax returns by the filing deadline of Tuesday, April 18.

First, there are different penalties for not filing your taxes and not paying them, says Lisa Greene-Lewis, certified public accountant and TurboTax blog editor.