Cold emails have worked for me—here are 5 tips to make them work for you

Twice now, cold emails have helped me significantly in my career. The first allowed me to gain valuable advice, which led to freelance opportunities and a summer internship. The second helped me get my current job.

And I'm not alone. Entrepreneur Adam Lyons changed his life when he contacted billionaire investor and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban. Lyons received a response from Cuban, who believes in the power of email, and the correspondence led to a lucrative deal for both.

Check out the five things you can learn from Lyons' experience reaching out to Cuban.

My experience may not have been quite as dramatic, but it has still been crucial to my progress.

The first time I sent one, I was a 19-year-old tennis fanatic and undergrad studying journalism, trying to figure out how to get a summer internship. Since I dreamed of writing professionally about tennis and had been writing my own blog about the sport since high school, I decided to check out profiles on LinkedIn for potential contacts.

The profile of one potential contact, Nick, stood out: Nick had interned at Tennis Magazine, a publication I had dreamed about writing for that summer. I looked at his personal website, found an email address and brainstormed my next step.

Should I send an email?, I wondered. What should I say? How long should it be? How formal should I be? What if I never get a response?