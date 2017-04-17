Kimbal Musk: Here's how to make your children into successful entrepreneurs

"I'd make them for 50 cents and charge $10 for an Easter egg and I'd always get this question like, 'Why are you charging $10 for this little Easter egg?'" Kimbal recalls. "And I was like, 'Well, you're supporting a young capitalist. And the reality is if you don't buy it from me, you're not going to get one — and I know you can afford $10.'"

"It was a funny sales pitch, but it worked."

To an extent, he's seen that same drive in his 13-year-old son, who spends some of his time after school as an administrator for the popular children's game Minecraft. Though the role is unpaid, Kimbal believes it could become a business.