Kimbal Musk: Here's how to make your children into successful entrepreneurs

Kimbal, Tosca, and Elon Musk (Right) pose with their mother, Maye, before school in a childhood photo.
He describes the pitfalls of traditional education by highlighting how teachers might begin a lesson plan on engines by first discussing wrenches and screwdrivers. "A much better way to do it would be like, 'Here's the engine, now let's take it apart,'" Elon says. "Then a very important thing happens, which is that the relevance of the tools becomes apparent."
Kimbal also believes that the most direct way to teach your kids to be entrepreneurial is to be entrepreneurial yourself — to be excited by your work and ready to take the right risks.
He recommends "serving as a great role model, serving as someone that pursues their passion versus financials only."
Kimbal concedes that doesn't mean you should overlook giving your children a sound financial understanding, but when it comes to modeling this kind of success, "it's really about pursuing your passion and doing what you love."
—Video by Mary Stevens