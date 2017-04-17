    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    Vice President Mike Pence, center, looks across to the north side of the border from the Observation Post Ouellette at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on Monday, April 17, 2017.
    SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are a bit higher as investors continue to focus on tensions with North Korea. Also, Friday's economic reports signaled a cooling economy. The yield on the 10-year treasury bond is all the way back down to 2.21 percent. The dollar is at a five-month low vs. the yen. Gold is at a five-month high at $1,291 an ounce.

    -China Q1 GDP growth accelerated at a faster than expected 6.9% annual pace.

