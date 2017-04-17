Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit higher as investors continue to focus on tensions with North Korea. Also, Friday's economic reports signaled a cooling economy. The yield on the 10-year treasury bond is all the way back down to 2.21 percent. The dollar is at a five-month low vs. the yen. Gold is at a five-month high at $1,291 an ounce.

-China Q1 GDP growth accelerated at a faster than expected 6.9% annual pace.