New documentary highlights how golf can help autistic children

A new documentary, "Voices from the Outside," highlights how golf can help kids with autism.

The documentary profiles three families who are part of the Brooklyn Junior Autistic Golfers Academy, which provides interactive golf lessons for children on the autism spectrum.

"Through the experiences that these autistic children had at the BJAGA , they are able to take their perceptions and inner conversations and reshape them," said Mark Russ, author of "Zero Adversity Training," in the documentary.

The non-profit organization hopes to expand their program beyond the New York metropolitan area and help even more children. April is National Autism Awareness Month.