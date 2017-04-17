Rural development is key to lifting China's poor out of poverty, says scholar

Amid China's rise to global superpower status, many of its citizens have been lifted out of poverty.

Yet, significant numbers remain impoverished and key challenges lie ahead for the Chinese government's goal of fighting poverty, according to John Donaldson, associate professor of Political Science at Singapore Management University.

Speaking with CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday, Donaldson said solving the problem of Chinese poverty is likely to be high on the agenda for the current administration in Beijing.

"It may not look like a lot, percentage-wise. But, because of the size of China, it's still an awful lot of people. And so, we're talking about tens of millions, or even, you know, the high tens of millions, depending on the way that you measure poverty, that are still remaining to be removed," Donaldson said.

"And those, in many ways, are even more difficult to remove than the folks that have already been lifted out of poverty," he added.