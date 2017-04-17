Tony Robbins interviewed the world's best investors and says they share these 4 qualities

As self-made millionaire and professional life coach Tony Robbins compiled the lessons he learned from investors such as Carl Icahn, Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio and John Bogle into the personal finance book "Money: Master the Game," he noticed that the very best investors have four qualities in common.

Entrepreneur and author Tim Ferriss writes about Robbins' conclusions in his new book, "Tools of Titans."

Here are the four traits Robbins says top investors have in common.

1. They hate losing money

"Every single one of these [people] is obsessed with not losing money. I mean, a level of obsession that's mind boggling," says Robbins.