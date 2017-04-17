Trades to make as the market moves higher

The "Fast Money" traders discussed the moves they made on Monday as the stock market closed higher, despite geopolitical concerns over the weekend.

Trader Dan Nathan said he has a bearish option on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). He said he expects panic to come to U.S. equities in the spring.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes the DAX and is betting on it moving to the upside. He said that Germany needs to "get back on the wagon for the S&P to go higher."

Trader Karen Finerman said she is flat on the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). She said she shorted the exchange-traded fund and bought some back on Monday.

