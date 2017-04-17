The top job priority of a White House Press Secretary is a lot like that of a physician: first, do no harm. And considering the continuous harm Sean Spicer has been doing to the Trump administration since the inauguration, it's time for President Donald Trump to let him go.

To be fair, Spicer has perhaps the toughest job of any Press Secretary in White House history. The news media continues its over-the-top anti-Trump coverage on a daily basis, and Spicer's chances of winning them over were never much more than nil. But his combination of combative and sloppy behavior is doing the impossible when it comes to that relationship: it's making it worse.

The latest example of Spicer's problems came this week when he made the ill-fated decision to compare Syrian dictator Bashar Assad to Adolf Hitler:

"We didn't use chemical weapons in World War II," he said. "You had someone as despicable as Hitler didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."

He then tried to clarify his comments, further digging a hole for himself:

"When it comes to sarin gas, (Hitler) was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing," Spicer said. He also referred to concentration camps as "Holocaust centers."

The tone deaf and factually incorrect gaffe triggered a storm of anger and ridicule on Twitter, summed up by MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell:

But since this was a public relations disaster occurring in the midst of another massive p.r. fail, perhaps a tweet from the surprising source of Airbourne Toxic Event guitarist and frontman Mike Jollett really characterized the sentiment against Spicer the best way:

And as bad as this Hitler mistake was, it was just the latest problem waiting to happen after so many missteps since he took the job. It all started with his unnecessarily angry tirade about the size of the inauguration crowd.

It's true that there were media reports about how the number of spectators at the Trump inauguration was smaller than those who turned out for Barack Obama's first inaugural in 2009. But Spicer made it worse by trying to refute those reports without the benefit of facts.

Even the Washington Post's fact checker Glenn Kessler gave Spicer the dreaded "Four Pinocchios" for the sum total of his statements on the inauguration. The result was that the story of the unfavorable comparison lasted for weeks instead of hours, and more importantly, Spicer's credibility was shattered on day one.

When credibility goes, sometimes a spokesperson can make up for some of that with affability. But Spicer has been combative from the start and even over the line, like when he actually told American Urban Radio Networks' correspondent April Ryan not to shake her head while he was speaking at one White House briefing.