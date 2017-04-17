    ×

    Earnings

    United Continental slated to report earnings after the close

    Here's what analysts expect, according to Thomson Reuters

    • EPS: 38 cents
    • Revenue: $8.38 billion
    Travelers walk through the United Airlines terminal at O'Hare International Airport on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Joshua Lott | AFP | Getty Images
    United Continental Holdings is set to report first-quarter earnings after the market close Monday.

    Analysts had projected earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $8.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    The airline operator has been at the center of a scandal that took place after the quarter ended.

    Video of Dr. David Dao being dragged off an overbooked flight in Chicago sparked outrage, prompting an apology from United CEO Oscar Munoz. Dao's attorney said his client will probably pursue a lawsuit.

    As of Monday afternoon, shares of United have fallen more than 3 percent so far this year.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

