US Treasurys rise amid geopolitical tensions

U.S. bond prices rose after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over.

Pence made the comments on the border between North and South Korea a day after North Korea's failed missile test. The Trump administration is working with China and its allies on a response to North Korea's missile program.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.2107 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8745 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

While Wall Street was closed on Easter Friday, the government released economic data, which showed retail sales fell for the second straight month and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year. That sent the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to a five-month low.

On the data front on Monday, the Empire state survey is released at 8:30 am ET and the NAHB survey is out at 10:00 am ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.47 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.75 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.777 a barrel, down 0.77 percent.

