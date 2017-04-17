Want to live abroad? Here are the 5 easiest places to relocate

Living the expat life à la famed author Ernest Hemingway may be the dream of many, but whether you're looking to move abroad for retirement or just searching for a change of pace, choosing the right place to move to can be a daunting task. Luckily, International Living published a shortlist of the easiest locations abroad to move to.

In determining its top such spots, International Living advised readers to keep in mind how close a new location is to their old home, whether it is relatively easy to get long-term visas for residency there, offers a low cost of living and is home to a preexisting population of foreigners like you.

Read on to see what the magazine ranks as this year's top five easiest places in the world to move to (in no particular order).

— By CNBC.com's Natalia Wojcik

Posted 18 April 2017

Source: InternationalLiving.com