    Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily briefing

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer gives his daily briefing Monday amid the administration's response to North Korea's failed missile test this weekend.

    The press secretary will take questions after Vice President Mike Pence, at the demilitarized border between North and South Korea, declared the U.S. strategy of "strategic patience" with North Korea was over.

    Pence is currently on a four-nation tour of Asia.

