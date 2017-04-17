Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House spokesman Sean Spicer gives his daily briefing Monday amid the administration's response to North Korea's failed missile test this weekend.

The press secretary will take questions after Vice President Mike Pence, at the demilitarized border between North and South Korea, declared the U.S. strategy of "strategic patience" with North Korea was over.

Pence is currently on a four-nation tour of Asia.

