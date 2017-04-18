4 reasons you don't have to move your start-up to Silicon Valley to be successful

It's no coincidence that some of the most successful start-ups in history — including many of the so-called "unicorns" — are headquartered in Silicon Valley. The Bay Area's proximity to top tech talent, a plethora of incubators and accelerators, and a "who's who" of innovative companies make it a fertile hunting ground for venture capitalists looking to throw money into the next Facebook or Apple.

Increasingly, cities like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and Austin are developing reputations as start-up hotbeds, as well.

While a lot of would-be entrepreneurs dream about starting a company and then moving to Silicon Valley, or vice versa, the reality is that the resources that founders need in order to be successful aren't exclusive to a particular geographic location. More often than not, you can find everything you need right in your own back yard — no matter where in the world that is.

The expansion of start-up success

The insane amount of investment poured into Bay Area companies over the course of the past decade or so has inevitably given rise to the belief that a start-up's location is a key indicator of its potential to be successful.

Certainly, there are many examples of companies that have made it big in the Valley — too many to name here, in fact. But lately, examples of successful innovative companies are popping up all over the map, and that's only going to continue.

About 800 miles to the east of the start-up capital of the world lies another valley. Provo, Utah, is now home to three start-ups valued over $1 billion. Qualtrics, an online survey company; Vivint, a home automation provider; and Ancestry.com, a genealogy giant, were all bootstrapped and built from the ground up within walking distance of one another and have helped establish the state's reputation as a start-up breeding ground.