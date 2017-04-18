A decade from now, we won't remember what flying without Wi-Fi feels like, says Honeywell exec

The global market for interconnected aircraft is set to exceed $20 billion by 2020, and Honeywell is focusing on leading that trend, according to its Southeast Asia President, Briand Greer.

"Five or 10 years from now, people get on an aircraft and forget what it was like to not be completely seamlessly connected. You'll be able to get on board, you will be able to download files or do emails, stream movies, all of those things as our world becomes more connected," Greer told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Tuesday.

Honeywell's position as a software solutions company for various markets from commercial to consumer puts it at a strong position to lead the charge toward hyper-connectivity, according to Greer.

"We're in the home and buildings industry, we're in mobility, we're in industrial safety and all of these physical products will start getting sensors in them. It will all be connected to a whole ecosystem that allows [Honeywell] to be able to drive the efficiency that people want — and the connectedness that we crave frankly," Greer said.

One reason behind the shift to software is to generate an alternative stream of revenue as the demand for helicopters is suffering due to a slowdown in the oil and gas industry — in which they're regularly used.

Greer, however, was bullish about the aviation industry in Southeast Asia in the long term.

"As the middle class grows in this region, with the rise of all the incomes and everything, then business jets is just a natural outcome of that, we've seen that in the West and that's what's happening here in Asia also," he said.

He added that, despite the reduced demand for helicopters in the oil and gas industry, Honeywell foresaw a rise in demand for emergency medical services as the middle class in the region prospers from a maturing economy.