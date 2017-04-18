Alibaba affiliate merges with payment platform, making Alipay for Singapore and more

Starting Wednesday, the helloPay payment platform on Southeast Asian e-commerce site Lazada will be rebranded in each country it operates as a version of Alipay.

This comes as Alibaba-affiliate Ant Financial merges with helloPay Group, according to a joint statement from the two companies. Alipay is the payments service from Ant Financial, and it has over 450 million active users, according to the company.

HelloPay, which was created in 2014 by Lazada to facilitate payments on its e-commerce platform, will now be known as Alipay Singapore, Alipay Malaysia, Alipay Indonesia and Alipay Philippines in the respective countries in which it operates.

Despite the merger, the two companies said helloPay's features and services would remain unchanged and would stay separate from the main Alipay app.

In 2016, Alibaba agreed to buy a controlling stake in Lazada, which is often referred to as the "Amazon of Southeast Asia" for its dominance in the region.