Asia markets set to open lower after Wall Street’s slip

    Getty Images

    Asia market futures were pointed down on Wednesday, likely tracking Wall Street's negative close overnight after Goldman Sachs earnings missed the mark.

    Investors also remained vigilant amid U.S.-North Korea tensions and the nearing of the French presidential election.

    Stocks in Japan appeared poised to fall, with Nikkei futures traded in Osaka down 130 points, or 0.7 percent, at 18,310 and Chicago futures were off 25 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,355. Both were trading below Tuesday's close of 18,418.59.

    Australia futures also indicated a lower open, with SPI futures off 38 points, or 0.65 percent, at 5790, below the S&P/ASX 200's close of 5836.74 on Tuesday.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 113.64 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 20,523.28, the S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent dropped 6.82 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 2,342.19 and the Nasdaq pulled back 7.32 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 5,849.47.

    European equities fell broadly after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election in June. The announcement also sent the British pound for a loop. The currency rose more than 2 percent to $1.284 after briefly falling more than 1 percent.

    Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, said in a note on Wednesday that the rally on the surprise snap election may be premature.

    "Traders are getting well ahead of themselves," he said. "Theresa May could easily win the upcoming election according to the latest polls. However, this doesn't not mean that Brexit negotiations with the EU partners would become easy," he added, noting "it is the EU which would be very much calling the shots."

    Aslam also noted that May's lead could fade before the June 8 voting as the election could be seen as an opportunity for opponents to derail Brexit.

    —By CNBC.Com's Leslie Shaffer; Follow her on Twitter @LeslieShaffer1

