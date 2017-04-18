Asia markets set to open lower after Wall Street’s slip

Asia market futures were pointed down on Wednesday, likely tracking Wall Street's negative close overnight after Goldman Sachs earnings missed the mark.

Investors also remained vigilant amid U.S.-North Korea tensions and the nearing of the French presidential election.

Stocks in Japan appeared poised to fall, with Nikkei futures traded in Osaka down 130 points, or 0.7 percent, at 18,310 and Chicago futures were off 25 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,355. Both were trading below Tuesday's close of 18,418.59.

Australia futures also indicated a lower open, with SPI futures off 38 points, or 0.65 percent, at 5790, below the S&P/ASX 200's close of 5836.74 on Tuesday.