Bill O'Reilly's fate at Fox may be in jeopardy according to a report from New York Magazine, citing sources.

According to three sources, the Murdoch family may be considering keeping O'Reilly off the air. The New York Magazine's sources say that patriarch Rupert Murdoch is for keeping O'Reilly, while his sons James and Lachlan are advocating for his removal.

A Fox representative declined to provide comment to CNBC.

The TV anchor has recently become embroiled in controversy after it came to light that around $13 million was paid to settle claims of sexual harassment against O'Reilly.

Rupert Murdoch reportedly doesn't want to ax O'Reilly for fear that it would look as if he obligated to do so by The New York Times which first reported the story, according to one source cited by New York Magazine.

