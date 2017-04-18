CEO: Here are 6 simple ways I beat stress

I've got about 40 voicemails on my phone that I've never listened to, a to-do list that makes "War & Peace" seem like a short story, a suitcase that hasn't been used for non-work travel in years and don't even get me started on email.

Sound familiar?

I love my career, but there's one thing I could do without: feeling overwhelmed.

In fact, I'm certain that this extra stress helped contribute to the ulcer I developed around last Christmas. (Just imagine for a second having to make the rounds to your family's holidays without being able to eat cookies or drink booze — can you say MORE anxiety?)

All of this stress is killing us. Literally.

So, I'm on a mission to develop better habits to cope with these feelings. Here's what works for me.