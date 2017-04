Things weren't always so rosy for the great-grandmother of 13.

Her life hit a nadir around the time of Hurricane Sandy in 2012: She lost her husband, Marvin, of nearly six decades, and she sold the family home in Oceanside, New York, at a loss.

Since then, Baxter, a native of Brooklyn, New York, has worked with her daughter and a financial advisor to craft her new life: One in which she's independent and has enough cash to last through her 90s.

"I've had the best of life, and I've had the worst of life," said Baxter.

Here's how she did it.