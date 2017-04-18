Watch: Facebook presents its future plans at F8 conference

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke on Tuesday from the annual Facebook Developer Conference, or F8, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

At the keynote address, Zuckerberg said the company's "act two" will be augmented reality, letting users digitally overlay communication on top of the real world.

"Think about how many things in our life don't have to be physical, but can be digital," Zuckerberg said. "And think about how much more ... affordable and accessible they will be."

While he used to think glasses were the future of augmented reality, Zuckerberg said he envisions a "new platform ," based on the camera, that will replace today's "primitive tools."

Addressing an audience of Facebook's core innovators, Zuckerberg will face pressure over the next two days to nurture optimism around the company's goal to make the world more open and connected.

The physical community is strengthened by Facebook's digital relationships, Zuckerberg said.

The social media pioneer is expected to unveil some new upcoming Facebook features over the two-day event — looking to further defend its product from challengers like Snap. The spotlight will also likely be on the company's growing influence in politics and current events.

The Menlo Park, California-based company has given users new tools to combat misinformation online, given backlash over "fake news" in the wake of a divisive U.S. presidential election. Recent Facebook Live streams that allegedly depict crimes have also cast a shadow over the event.

"We will keep doing everything we can to prevent tragedies from happening," Zuckerberg said.