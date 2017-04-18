Facebook unveils 'Spaces,' a Bitmoji-like virtual avatars, at F8

Facebook unveiled a new feature on Tuesday called "spaces," which allows users to create 3-D avatars for Facebook video calls and virtual reality headset Oculus Rift.

The tool could allow users to send an animated graphic of themselves to anyone in their social network. It's an amped-up version of Bitmojis or Bitstrips, owned by rival Snapchat.

But the Facebook feature could eventually allow for virtual card games with your friends's avatars, said Rachel Franklin, Facebook's head of social VR.

The feature was revealed at the annual Facebook Developer Conference, or F8, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

— CNBC's John Shinal contributed to this report.