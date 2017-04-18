Futures point to lower open on Wall Street amid rising geopolitical tensions

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday morning as traders eyed escalating geopolitical tensions concerning North Korea.



On the data front, Tuesday will see housing starts, building permits and industrial production for March released by 9.15 a.m ET.



On the earnings front, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth are scheduled to report before the bell. IBM, Intuitive Surgical and Yahoo are all due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.51 percent lower on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.79 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.35 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.05 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.54 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.39 a barrel, down 0.49 percent.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after a U.S. government report suggested increased production levels.