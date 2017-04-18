Here are some tips for getting the most out of your Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 will start arriving on customer doorsteps later this week. If you ordered one, you might want some help figuring out what you can do with it.

Sure, there are tons of advanced new features that will let you scan your irises or use your face to unlock the phone. It has fast, wireless charging and and a next-generation processor. Samsung does a good job walking new users through some of those features, but still leave a lot of the other functions buried inside of menus.

We dug around a bit in our review unit to try to find some tips to help you get the most out of your new Galaxy S8. Here's a look at some.