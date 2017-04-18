Goldman Sachs reported first-quarter earnings Tuesday that missed on both the top and bottom line as trading revenue disappointed.

EPS of $5.15 a share vs. $5.31 a share expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

Revenue of $8.026 billion vs. $8.446 billion expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

Net revenues from bond, currency and commodities trading was little changed from the same period last year at $1.69 billion. Equities trading revenue fell 6 percent year-over-year.

Heading into Tuesday's report, Goldman had topped Wall Street's earnings estimates 90 percent of the time when reporting quarterly results over its history as a public company, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Shares fell more than 1 percent in premarket trade.

For the first quarter of 2016, the financial giant reported diluted earnings per share of $2.68 on revenue of $6.34 billion.

A jump in trading revenue has helped the major bank earnings in the last few quarters. The financial stocks have led the U.S. stock market rally since the presidential election, but have struggled this year with the sector closed Monday just about flat year-to-date.

Goldman shares are up more than 30 percent since the election but are lower by a little more than 5 percent for the year so far, as of Monday's close.

Bank of America also reported earnings Tuesday, beating or meeting Wall Street expectations on almost every single metric.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.