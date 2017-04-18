Top Google exec shares a simple trick he uses to relax and sleep better

"I know this is a shock," he tells CNBC, "but I find that I can control my addiction by not using it at dinner, and be sort of human and social."

He also makes a point of not bringing his phone into his bedroom, so that he can fall asleep faster.

He's not the only successful business person to encourage professionals to carve out phone-free time. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post and author of "The Sleep Revolution" says that making time to be without your phone will boost your productivity and your overall happiness.

While ditching your smartphone for dinner and bedtime may seem easy, it's actually challenging for many people.

In a 2015 Bank of America Survey of 1,000 adults, some 36 percent of respondents said they constantly check their phone, and 71 percent said they fell asleep with their smartphone next to them.

While keeping in contact with the office and up to date on the news may help you feel productive, constantly reaching for your phone could be doing more harm than good. A University of Illinois study found that frequent cellphone use was linked to higher levels of anxiety and depression symptoms. A study published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine found that high mobile phone use was associated with sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression.