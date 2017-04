When it comes to harassment, debt collectors can sometimes feel more threatening than a jilted lover.

A third of consumers has been contacted by a creditor or debt collector in the past 12 months, according to a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Of those consumers who had contact, 27 percent reported feeling threatened by the conduct of that collector, and 36 percent said they received a call at an "inconvenient" time — between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.