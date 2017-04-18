Traditional armored truck services are sometimes used to transport cash, Harborside's DeAngelo says, but like banks, they too fear backlash from the federal government for doing business with the industry. Some avoid taking clients in the cannabis industry, fueling the rise of an entire sub-industry of security companies, largely staffed by former military and police, that specialize in hauling huge bags of cash around for the cannabis industry.

During tax season, those services are particularly busy delivering a sum total of hundreds of millions of dollars to tax authorities. The security situation surrounding the transfer of all that cash has cast a tinge of militarization over what is often viewed as a somewhat "granola" industry.

"At the department of revenue, they have armed guards there waiting for you," Perryman said. "So they have armed guards, we have armed guards, and they meet — it's secure all the way through."

It's also expensive, both for the cannabis companies themselves and for the tax authorities that have to devote resources to counting and processing all that hard currency. "This isn't just an IRS problem," Petersen of Wurk said. "State taxes have to be collected as well. You have to remit your payroll taxes quarterly. Your excise taxes are collected monthly. It goes on all year." He added, "I think the IRS wants to get behind the industry not being in this situation. For them its extra work and extra security risk for their employees."

IRS officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Given the ambiguity around the approach the new administration in Washington will take in enforcing federal drug law as it pertains to cannabis — newly minted Attorney General Jeff Sessions has in the past taken a hard line against legal marijuana — there's uncertainty within the industry whether any meaningful change will happen.

Meanwhile, the expanded cash-counting capability at two IRS offices this tax season is "cold comfort," DeAngelo said. Though it constitutes some degree of recognition that the industry and the federal government have a shared problem, it does nothing to solve the very real security issues facing the industry.

"We are building more and more support in Congress with each day, each week, each year," he said. "But my fear is that somebody is going to have to die before we really see effective action."

— By Clay Dillow, special to CNBC.com