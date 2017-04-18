McDonald's new ads are missing one very important thing — the name of the restaurant

McDonald's latest advertising campaign is missing one very important thing — the name of the restaurant.

The burger chain's "unbranded" marketing campaign started last week and features actress Mindy Kaling sporting a yellow dress against a red backdrop asking people to do a good search for "that place where Coke tastes so good."

"I think it's subtle and appears to be aimed at younger generations," Darren Tristano, president of Technomic, told CNBC. "I think they also want to showcase the fact that McDonald's is online... I think it's a nice gimmick and a strong testimonial from a celebrity. Very likely it won't move the needle, but it does represent a classy shift to a more focused advertising model."

The campaign was designed to cater to millennials who often use their phones while watching TV and will likely use a Google search engine to verify and discover new information, according to the New York Times.

If you take Kaling up on her prompt and do the search, it does turn up a long-time discussion of theories some fans have about why they perceive the taste of Coke to be better at McDonald's than other places. The theories range from how the chain filters and chills its water, the freshness of the cola syrup and even the width of the straws, among other things.

Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer of McDonald's, told the Times that the company did not pay for any of the Google search results that praise the taste of its Coke products.