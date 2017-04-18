Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower after Monday's strong rally. We get housing starts and industrial production data today.

-Goldman Sachs just reported earnings and revenues that missed Wall Street expectations and its shares are getting slammed in the pre-market. Meanwhile, Bank of America just reported better than expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter.

BREXIT/UK

-British Prime Minister Theresa May announced this morning she will seek a general election for June 8th.