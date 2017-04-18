Netflix bulls on Wall Street unfazed by mixed results — research wrap

Netflix bulls on Wall Street were unfazed by mixed first-quarter financial results from the video streaming company even after the shares were down 2 percent midday Tuesday in response to the report.
About 60 percent of Wall Street analysts still have buy ratings on Netflix, according to FactSet.
Below is a summary of what Wall Street firms are now telling clients to do with the stock.
Goldman Sachs
Goldman analyst Heath Terry reaffirmed his buy rating on Netflix and $170 price target for the shares, representing 15 percent upside from Monday's close.
"With ~20 percent growth in content spend (est.) this year, a growing distribution ecosystem and expanding addressable base, we believe that Netflix remains on track in building out an unmatched global entertainment platform."