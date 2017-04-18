    ×

    ETF Strategist

    Trump's first 100 days still looking pretty good for stocks

    Obama accomplished a stock market feat neither Bill Clinton or George W. Bush could — stock rallies at the start of both of his new terms.

    Inauguration Day Barack Obama
    Getty Images

    The first 100 days of President Donald J. Trump's term are on track to work out pretty well for stocks. That's better than modern White House history would suggest.

    Stocks have not done that well at the outset of new presidential terms. When the market has done well, it's been more often for the Democrats. So while the Trump presidency has produced some big missteps — and disappointments for Trump supporters — barring a major meltdown in the next two weeks, the first 100 days are on track for sizable gains for the market.

    Even after posting negative returns in the past month, the primary S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 2.9 percent since Jan. 20, and the primary Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is up by 3.6 percent, according to Morningstar. The primary Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), meanwhile, has been the best, with a return of 6 percent.

    The 45th U.S. president still has his work cut out for him if he wants to match a nemesis: The S&P 500 posted positive performance during the first 100 days of both of President Barack Obama's terms in office. Going back as far as the Eisenhower years, Democratic administrations have had much stronger stock markets at the beginning of new terms, according to CFRA data.

    The first 100 days

    President
    S&P 500 (1st term)
    S&P 500 (2nd term)
    Obama 8.4 7.5
    Clinton 1.6 3.2
    Carter -3.9 N/A
    Johnson 2.9 N/A
    Kennedy 8.7 N/A
    Democrat avg. 3.5 5.3
    President
    S&P 500 (1st term)
    S&P 500 (2nd term)
    Bush (43) -6.9 -1.6
    Bush (41) 7.8 N/A
    Reagan 0.9 5
    Nixon 2 -9.9
    Eisenhower -5.8 2.5
    Republican avg. -0.4 -1

    (Source: CFRA)

    The data on presidents and markets is clearly not statistically significant — it's about as small as a sample gets. And the torrid pace set by stocks directly after Trump's win on Nov. 8 complicated market pricing efforts. So the first 100 days' data is probably best considered as something between a sound bite and data point in the final analysis. But it's worth reviewing what has been expected and what has been surprising about the direction in the stock market during Trump's first 100 days, especially at the sector level.

    Energy had outshone nearly every sector during the early days of the past five presidential administrations. And when presidents are more energy-centric than others, it has helped. Not in Trump's case. While energy stocks rose 11.4 percent in the first 14 weeks of President Bush's new administration in 2001, and 11.3 percent in 2005, the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) is down more than 6 percent since Jan. 20.

    The best of the S&P

    S&P 500 sectors
    Average
    Clinton, 2nd term
    Bush, 1st term
    Bush, 2nd term
    Obama, 1st term
    Obama, 2nd term
    Energy 3.2 -3.4 11.4 11.3 -4.5 1.3
    Financials 3.1 -0.6 -1.2 -3.8 13.1 8.1
    Materials 3 -6.3 14.6 -1.9 10.1 -1.4
    Utilities 2.8 -11.1 14 9.1 -12.6 14.6
    Consumer Discretionary 2.7 1.2 0.9 -7.8 10.6 8.8
    S&P 500 -0.1 -1.4 -6.7 -0.9 1.9 6.5

    (Source: CFRA)

    Trump's administration still looks to be positive for energy — especially traditional sources, including oil and gas. But oil prices — after a big recovery in 2016 — have been the culprit in a falloff for the sector. For investors who think the sector is attractive, CFRA recommends XLE as the broadest way to catch any energy gains. It invests more than 46 percent of assets in what Morningstar classifies as "giant" stocks, including global oil players like Exxon Mobil and Chevron. The fund is low-cost and highly liquid.

    "If you are a believer in patterns based on past performance, then diversified sector ETFs are a good way to get exposure," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. Vanguard Energy (VDE) is another broad energy ETF featuring the same top three oil stocks, but assets are also diversified among exploration companies.

    More from ETF Strategist:
    The investing blind spot that causes US investors to miss out
    Investing like Buffet without even knowing it
    The Trump trade is now second fiddle in the world

    Given that Trump wants to drill for more oil, the iShares U.S. Oil and Gas Exploration and Production ETF (IEO) could still be a beneficiary of the new administration. It includes more U.S.-focused drillers, like ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources, as well as refining plays like Phillips 66.

    Neena Mishra, director of ETF research at Zacks Investment Research, said the SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is similar to IEO, with a mix between exploration stocks and refining stocks that is about 75 percent to 80 percent/15 percent to 20 percent, but it has lots of smaller-cap stocks, so it's more volatile. XOP has near-30 percent of its holdings in small-cap names, while for IOE the percentage of exposure to small-cap stocks is under 10 percent.

    The price-to-earnings ratio of IEO is 17.43; for XOP the P/E ratio is 25. Five of XOP's top 10 holdings have a market cap of roughly $5 billion or below, including Chesapeake Energy, currently its largest holding. None of IEO's top 10 holding have a market cap less than roughly $19 billion.

    Materials impact

    The materials sector — which includes chemicals, paper and mining — has been another of the more consistent sector winners in recent history of new administrations. Materials stocks were strong performers in 2016, too. Rosenbluth pointed to the broad materials ETF that represents the S&P 500 materials subsector, the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB). Its main holdings include high-profile merger targets Dow Chemical, DuPont and Monsanto. "Company consolidation is taking place and driving prices higher," he said.

    And it has done OK, though the sector has trailed the broader market, up close to 1.3 percent since Jan. 20, according to Morningstar.

    The smaller, SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME) mainly owns steel companies, like U.S. Steel, ripped after Trump's election, but since he actually assumed office, it has declined by near-9 percent. U.S. Steel is down 13 percent since Jan. 20 — though its near-50 percent gain in the past year still looks good.

    "It could be a beneficiary of increased steel demand from U.S. companies," Rosenbluth said.

    Mishra also likes the smaller, Van Eck Vectors Steel (SLX), which has international holdings like Rio Tinto. "Trump is talking about building infrastructure," she said, "so materials companies will do well." It is also down more than 9 percent since Jan. 20.

    The worst of the S&P

    S&P 500 sectors
    Average
    Clinton, 2nd term
    Bush, 1st term
    Bush, 2nd term
    Obama, 1st term
    Obama, 2nd term
    Information Technology -4 -3.5 -29.4 -4.8 17.1 0.3
    Telecom -0.3 -4.6 -12.4 -2.2 3.3 14.3
    Consumer Staples 0.9 2.3 -1.6 -1.3 -6.7 11.8
    Industrials 0.9 -0.7 4.1 -0.1 -2.1 3.2
    Health Care 1.6 1.8 -2.7 5.2 -9 12.7
    S&P 500 -0.1 -1.4 -6.7 -0.9 1.9 6.5

    (Source: CFRA)

    Technology has historically lagged other sectors at the beginning of new term — with Obama's first term as an exception. Many pundits expected tech to trail under Trump as a global manufacturing and trade war rattled supply chains. That hasn't happened — Trump has even toned down talk about NAFTA revisions and did not follow through on campaign rhetoric calling China a currency manipulator.

    Trump did make overtures to tech CEOs under the guidance of his Silicon Valley backer, venture capitalist Peter Thiel. Technology stocks would also benefit if corporate profits held offshore, were allowed to be brought back to the U.S. on a preferential tax basis. Many big technology companies are big dividend payers. That would help explain tech stocks being up so much since Jan. 20, though there are indications tax reform will take longer than initially expected.

    The Vanguard Information Technology (VGT) has generated a return of more than 6 percent since Trump took office, according to Morningstar. Its biggest holdings include stocks like Apple and Microsoft, which are among the tech companies that have had rising dividend payouts.

    Trump trade in trouble?
    Trump trade in trouble?   

    Market analysts were more positive on health care after Trump's win because Hillary Clinton had been more vocal about drug pricing. While Trump made plenty of comments about drug costs and at his first press conference in six months, on Jan. 11, the then-president-elect even said drug companies have been getting away with murder, investors haven't been fazed.

    As for Obamacare and the health sector, also lots of talk and a major Trump failure, but little negative effect on stocks. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) is also up near 6 percent since Jan. 20.

    Keith Lerner, chief market strategist for SunTrust, said health care will continue to be faced with headline risk that can result in price swings for the sector, but he pointed out that health care was the worst performing sector in 2016. He thinks any additional headline risks will create opportunities to buy on the dip. He is also favoring large-cap biotech, which came into Trump's term trading at its largest discount to the broad-based market — on a price-to-earnings basis — in the past 20 years.

    By Constance Gustke, special to CNBC.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XOM
    ---
    XLE
    ---

    More From ETF Strategist

    Latest Special Reports

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    • ETF Strategist

      Trillions of dollars are invested in exchange-traded funds, and there's a place for them in every investor's portfolio.

    • A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
      Trading the World

      Using ETFs investors can now span the globe in their portfolios. It’s now more important than ever to diversify assets.

    Investing

    Exchange Traded Funds

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...