The first 100 days of President Donald J. Trump's term are on track to work out pretty well for stocks. That's better than modern White House history would suggest.

Stocks have not done that well at the outset of new presidential terms. When the market has done well, it's been more often for the Democrats. So while the Trump presidency has produced some big missteps — and disappointments for Trump supporters — barring a major meltdown in the next two weeks, the first 100 days are on track for sizable gains for the market.

Even after posting negative returns in the past month, the primary S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 2.9 percent since Jan. 20, and the primary Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is up by 3.6 percent, according to Morningstar. The primary Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), meanwhile, has been the best, with a return of 6 percent.

The 45th U.S. president still has his work cut out for him if he wants to match a nemesis: The S&P 500 posted positive performance during the first 100 days of both of President Barack Obama's terms in office. Going back as far as the Eisenhower years, Democratic administrations have had much stronger stock markets at the beginning of new terms, according to CFRA data.