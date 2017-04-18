Self-made millionaire: My fear of being poor again helps me succeed

On the flip side, explains Conlon, privilege can often cause entrepreneurs to take things for granted. "Sometimes people who are born here feel they should be entitled" to opportunity and success, whereas "I didn't feel I was entitled to anything except the shot," he explains.
Despite being a self-proclaimed "chilled" and "pragmatic" person, the fear of being poor still sparks terror in Conlon: "If somebody tries to screw me over, I think back to all the people who screwed my father out of money, and I react very viscerally to it because I am afraid of being poor still."
No matter how much success Conlon manages to achieve, fear continues to drive him: "I am still afraid no matter how confident I seem." His story is a great reminder to work hard, harness your fears to fuel your passions, count your blessings and take nothing for granted. "America is an amazing place," says Conlon "We're very fortunate to be here."