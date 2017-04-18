Tech firms are giving staff paid leave for political engagements amid fear of immigration crackdown

Technology start-up Polaroid Swing launched a policy on Tuesday allowing its employees to take paid time off work for political engagements such as protests or running for political office, co-founder Tommy Stadlen told CNBC.

Stadlen is British and started the company in San Francisco. He said that over half of the 12-strong team are immigrants and his decision to introduce the policy was driven in part by the increasingly anti-immigration rhetoric coming from countries such as the U.S. and U.K.

"There is a feeling that shared values of equality and openness are at stake across the world at the moment," Stadlen told CNBC in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"We don't want people to leave those thoughts behind when they get to work and we wanted to make it more than ok to help people get involved in politics or in their communities."

Polaroid Swing's policy comes as President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to look into the popular H-1B visa program and how they are issued. H-1B visas allow employers to temporarily hire skilled foreign workers in certain positions.

Many technology companies rely on this program to recruit top talent. In the U.S., more than 15 percent of Facebook's employees in 2016 used a temporary work visa, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. Labor Department filings.