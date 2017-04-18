Tesla Model X tops AAA 'green car' list

Tesla's Model X SUV was the overall top pick in the Automobile Association of America's 2017 Green Car Guide.

AAA testers found the car to be the best choice among the 65 cars tested, including full-battery electrics, hybrids, alternative fuel-based cars and even fuel efficient internal combustion cars.

In fact, Tesla's Model S and Model X cars claimed three out of the seven top spots in the ranking — the same Model X, with the 75-kilowatt hour battery pack, also won the SUV category, and the Tesla Model S, with the 60 kWh pack, won best large car.

AAA uses a collection of quantitative measures to evaluate cars, said Greg Brannon, director of Automotive Engineering for AAA, in an interview with CNBC. Criteria include ride quality, safety and performance, and cars are test-driven on AAA's test track in southern California.

The all-electric Chevy Bolt EV Premier was considered best compact, and the Ford F150 XLT Super Crew won best pickup.

Here is the full list: