Male-dominated jobs are declining, but these 10 are still growing

For the more than one third of American men who work in male-dominated occupations, the employment landscape may seem grim.

The sectors expected to lose the most jobs in the coming decade, manufacturing and agriculture, have a majority male workforce. Conversely, it's a female-dominated industry, healthcare, that's projected to gain the most jobs over the same period of time, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Further, jobs that are upwards of 80 percent female are expected to grow at nearly twice the rate of jobs that are more than 60 percent male. But a handful of male-dominated jobs across a variety of industries are seeing serious growth that's projected to continue over the next 10 years.

"The choice won't be as limited as tomorrow's nursing job or yesterday's manufacturing job," said Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed, which took a closer look at this trend. "Although traditionally female jobs will on average grow faster than traditionally male jobs, there are still many fast-growing occupations where men are the majority."

All of the occupations listed here are made up of at least 60 percent male employees and have a projected growth rate of nearly 18 percent or higher, with some growing more than 30 percent, through 2024.

They range from EMT to analyst, actuary to mechanic, and require varying levels of experience, education and training. Here are the top 10:

Ambulance drivers and attendants (except EMTs)

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 33.2%



Personal finance advisors

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 29.6%



Web developers

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 26.6%



EMTs and paramedics

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 24.2%



Computer and information research scientists

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 20.9%



Biomedical and agricultural engineers

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 20.8%



Brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons and reinforcing iron and rebar workers

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 18.9%



Actuaries

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 17.9%



Industrial and refractory machinery mechanics

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 17.9%



Information security analysts

Projected growth 2014 - 2024: 17.9%

