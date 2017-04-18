'The buck stops here,' says United CEO as shares drop further

United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz said no one will be fired for the airline's recent debacle involving a passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight.

"The buck stops here. And I'm sure there was lots of conjecture about me personally," the CEO said, apologizing once more for the incident on the company's earnings call Tuesday. "Again, it was a system failure across various areas, so no, there was never a consideration for firing an employee."

The company has been embroiled in controversy ever since a video surfaced of Vietnamese-American Dr. David Dao being dragged off an overbooked flight in Chicago.

The incident has hurt shares of United Continental, which dropped another 4.4 percent on Tuesday, despite the company reporting better-than-expected earnings late Monday.

Munoz apologized for the incident again on the earnings call saying, "The incident on flight 3411 has been a humbling learning experience for all of us here at United and for me in particular."



"In addition to apologizing to Dr. Dao, as well as all of the passengers aboard, I also want to apologize to all our customers. You can and should expect more from us and as CEO, I take full responsibility for making this right," he added.

Munoz reiterated that United will make policy changes, including not using law enforcement to take passengers off a flight unless there is a security issue and requiring that crews be booked at least an hour before takeoff.

Munoz also said he spoke with the local Chinese consulate and will be traveling to China on a previously-scheduled trip. While there, he plans to discuss the incident with Chinese officials and customers.

Chinese social media erupted over the incident, with the story trending on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter. Many on the platform called for a boycott of United.

United posted first-quarter earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $8.42 billion on Monday. Analysts had projected earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $8.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

United shares 5-day performance