The strongest earnings growth in 5 years will fail to boost the market, JPMorgan says. Here's why...

JPMorgan warned investors to be cautious on the market due to geopolitical uncertainty even as it expects a solid earnings season.
"S&P 500 is expected to deliver [its] strongest earnings growth in 22 quarters with momentum driven by recovering U.S. and global economic growth, higher oil prices, and rising rates for financials," strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.
"While stronger earnings growth … has typically coincided with a positive … drift for S&P 500, we continue to believe geopolitical risks (upcoming French election, Syria/Russia, North Korea/China) are likely to weigh on equities in the short term and could overshadow the constructive tone from this earnings season," he added.
JPMorgan warned investors to be cautious on the market due to geopolitical uncertainty even as it expects a solid earnings season.