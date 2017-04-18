These are the 10 highest-paying financial companies in America

If you've got the skills to help others save and invest their money you could bring home some serious cash yourself.
As part of their list of the highest-paying companies in America, salary comparison and job search site Glassdoor took a look at the financial companies offering workers the fattest paychecks. To compile this list, Glassdoor identified companies with the highest median total compensation as reported on the site by U.S.-based employees over the past year.
Traditional financial services providers, like Visa and BNP Paribas, make the list, as does electronic payments innovator PayPal.
All of these companies offer median base salaries of $113,000 or above, and median total compensation (which includes additional forms of compensation like bonuses and commissions) of $120,000 and above.
Here's what you could earn crunching numbers for these employers:
- Visa
Median total compensation: $167,050
Median base compensation: $136,750
- Intuit
Median total compensation: $136,000
Median base compensation: $120,000
- Mastercard
Median total compensation: $130,000
Median base compensation: $112,000
- Macquarie Group
Median total compensation: $130,000
Median base compensation: $100,000
- BNP Paribas
Median total compensation: $128,000
Median base compensation: $112,500
- Barclays
Median total compensation: $125,000
Median base compensation: $112,500
- PayPal
Median total compensation: $124,348
Median base compensation: $113,000
- Société Générale
Median total compensation: $123,000
Median base compensation: $113,500
- Dun & Bradstreet
Median total compensation: $122,508
Median base compensation: $93,000
- Fannie Mae
Median total compensation: $120,000
Median base compensation: $113,000