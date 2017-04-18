VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

These are the 10 highest-paying financial companies in America

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

If you've got the skills to help others save and invest their money you could bring home some serious cash yourself.

As part of their list of the highest-paying companies in America, salary comparison and job search site Glassdoor took a look at the financial companies offering workers the fattest paychecks. To compile this list, Glassdoor identified companies with the highest median total compensation as reported on the site by U.S.-based employees over the past year.

Traditional financial services providers, like Visa and BNP Paribas, make the list, as does electronic payments innovator PayPal.

All of these companies offer median base salaries of $113,000 or above, and median total compensation (which includes additional forms of compensation like bonuses and commissions) of $120,000 and above.

Here's what you could earn crunching numbers for these employers:

  1. Visa
    Median total compensation: $167,050
    Median base compensation: $136,750

  2. Intuit
    Median total compensation: $136,000
    Median base compensation: $120,000

  3. Mastercard
    Median total compensation: $130,000
    Median base compensation: $112,000

  4. Macquarie Group
    Median total compensation: $130,000
    Median base compensation: $100,000

  5. BNP Paribas
    Median total compensation: $128,000
    Median base compensation: $112,500

  6. Barclays
    Median total compensation: $125,000
    Median base compensation: $112,500

  7. PayPal
    Median total compensation: $124,348
    Median base compensation: $113,000

  8. Société Générale
    Median total compensation: $123,000
    Median base compensation: $113,500

  9. Dun & Bradstreet
    Median total compensation: $122,508
    Median base compensation: $93,000

  10. Fannie Mae
    Median total compensation: $120,000
    Median base compensation: $113,000

The highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree   

