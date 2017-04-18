These are the 10 highest-paying financial companies in America

If you've got the skills to help others save and invest their money you could bring home some serious cash yourself.

As part of their list of the highest-paying companies in America, salary comparison and job search site Glassdoor took a look at the financial companies offering workers the fattest paychecks. To compile this list, Glassdoor identified companies with the highest median total compensation as reported on the site by U.S.-based employees over the past year.

Traditional financial services providers, like Visa and BNP Paribas, make the list, as does electronic payments innovator PayPal.

All of these companies offer median base salaries of $113,000 or above, and median total compensation (which includes additional forms of compensation like bonuses and commissions) of $120,000 and above.

Here's what you could earn crunching numbers for these employers:

Visa

Median total compensation: $167,050

Median base compensation: $136,750



Intuit

Median total compensation: $136,000

Median base compensation: $120,000



Mastercard

Median total compensation: $130,000

Median base compensation: $112,000



Macquarie Group

Median total compensation: $130,000

Median base compensation: $100,000



BNP Paribas

Median total compensation: $128,000

Median base compensation: $112,500



Barclays

Median total compensation: $125,000

Median base compensation: $112,500



PayPal

Median total compensation: $124,348

Median base compensation: $113,000



Société Générale

Median total compensation: $123,000

Median base compensation: $113,500



Dun & Bradstreet

Median total compensation: $122,508

Median base compensation: $93,000



Fannie Mae

Median total compensation: $120,000

Median base compensation: $113,000

