Trump on criminal immigrants: 'They're getting the hell out or they're going to prison'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration has deported "tremendous criminals" who have murdered and raped people.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Trump praised Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly's policies.

"We've gotten tremendous criminals out of this country. I'm talking about illegal immigrants that were here that caused tremendous crime, that have murdered people, raped people ... horrible things have happened," Trump said. "They're getting the hell out or they're going to prison."

The president, however, did not provide any evidence of his claim. CNBC has reached out to Homeland Security about Trump's comments and has inquired about any statistics to back up the claim.

Trump added that "so many towns and cities" are thanking his administration and him for eliminating a "burden."

The president's comment came after Kelly said on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday that "even a single DUI" — driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs — could lead to deportation proceedings.

"It is fair to say that the definition of criminal has not changed, but where on the spectrum of criminality we operate has changed," Kelly told NBC.

During his presidential campaign, Trump floated the idea of a "deportation force" for undocumented immigrants.

