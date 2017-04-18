Britain has formed a special squad to tackle drones smuggling drugs and mobile phones into prisons

U.K. law enforcement has formed a new squad to tackle the problem of drones flying drugs and mobile phones into prisons.

The team of prison and police officers will work together to inspect drones that have been found in prisons and track down where they came from and who tried to smuggle contraband in. They will share intelligence with each other.

"We are absolutely determined to tackle the illegal flow of drugs and mobile phones into our prisons and turn them into places of safety and reform," U.K. Prison Minister Sam Gyimah said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The threat posed by drones is clear, but our dedicated staff are committed to winning the fight against those who are attempting to thwart progress by wreaking havoc in establishments all over the country."

U.K. law enforcement has been cracking down on cases of this kind.

Last month, two people were jailed for six years and six months and four years and four months respectively for attempting to smuggle £48,000 ($ 60,240) worth of packages containing cannabis, spice, heroin and mobile phones into a number of prisons in the U.K.

It is criminal offence to possess any psychoactive substance in a prison and is punishable by up to two years in prison.