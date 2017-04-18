Trump took something from America's cattlemen, and now they want it back

Opponents of TPP argued that the agreement did not include strong protections for workers and the environment. There were also broad concerns that decades of free trade had done little to help middle-class workers and contributed instead to the steady decline of blue-collar jobs in America — a frustration that helped fuel Trump's campaign.

But Trump also carried key farm states like Iowa and Nebraska, despite his break with the agricultural community over TPP. Beef exports totaled $6.3 billion last year, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Japan accounts for roughly one-sixth of that amount. But Bacus said the market is important for another reason: Japanese consumers are especially interested in what are known in the industry as "offals" — organ meats such as beef tongue that U.S. households are reluctant to buy. In Japan, they can fetch a premium.

"My father likes to say we sell everything but the moo," said Kelley Sullivan, who runs Santa Rosa Ranch in Texas, one of the largest producers in the state. "There is nothing lost in a beef cow. And that is really the benefit that we have, and that's where our market again lies."

Lower tariffs could mean a big boost in business for the nation's largest beef producers, such as Tyson Foods. On the company's quarterly earnings call in February, Chief Executive Thomas Hayes sounded a cautionary note on the shift in the U.S. stance on trade.

"In general, trade restrictions that impact export demand also can affect domestic supply," he said. "We're planning for different scenarios and will be prepared to adapt if there's any change in policy."

Cargill, another major beef producer, was more blunt. Chief Executive Dave MacLennan delivered a speech last month titled "Standing Up for Trade." It was a rare foray into public policy for the company, but the message was clear.

"When trade is restricted, economic engines weaken on both sides of the equation," MacLennan said. "Protections do more harm than good."