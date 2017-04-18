Watch: Trump speaks in Wisconsin after touring Snap-on tools headquarters

[The stream is slated to start at 3:20 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will speak in Wisconsin on Tuesday following a tour of tool manufacturer Snap-on's headquarters.

Trump plans to sign an executive order Tuesday pushing the hiring of domestic workers by American companies.

The measure will aim to make it more difficult for businesses to hire lower-wage foreign workers, particularly through changes to the H-1B program favored by technology companies, The New York Times reported. The order will also direct a review of government rules related to the use of American companies for federal contracts.

The visit to Snap-on comes amid Trump's continued push to prod U.S. businesses to invest more money domestically and create jobs for American workers — issues that helped propel the businessman to the White House. He has repeatedly attacked U.S. companies, particularly automakers, that produce products or components abroad. He slams trade deals that he says have led companies to abandon American workers.

The Trump administration has repeatedly trumpeted job and investment announcements by American companies, many of which predated his election.

Read more: Trump companies don't always follow his 'buy American, hire American' pledge