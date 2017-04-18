Yes, Starbucks is launching a magical Unicorn Frappuccino

It's Frappuccino season and Starbucks is kicking things off with something magical.

The coffee shop, which is known for its quirky blended drinks, will be releasing a bright pink and purple frappuccino that is both sweet and tangy starting April 19.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is a blended creme beverage with a sweet pink powder and mango syrup layered with a sour blue drizzle. It's topped off with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of pink and sour blue powder.

The beverage starts off purple in color, but as it is stirred it becomes pink and the flavor changes from sweet and fruity to tart.

If you want to get your hands on this mythological treat, you'll need to act fast. The beverage will only be in stores until April 23.